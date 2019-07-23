UrduPoint.com
Trump's Mediation Offer Validates Pakistan's Stance On Kashmir: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:30 AM

Trump's mediation offer validates Pakistan's stance on Kashmir: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on the Kashmir dispute had validated Pakistan's stance on the issue, which was a great achievement.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he said Indian media was making a hue and crying over the statement of Donald Trump. They were not expecting any such statement from the US leader.

The US president said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had also wanted to resolve the Kashmir issue and sought his help, he added.

Fawad said Pakistan had legitimate stance over the Kashmir issue and also wanted to resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner.

He said Fawad said Pakistan and America had mutual interests.

Replying to a question, he said a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan.

He said the opposition had no concern with resolving the problems being faced by the country and they were criticising the government for political point scoring. All the prisoners in jails should be treated as per law, he added.

