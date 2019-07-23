UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump's Mediation On Kashmir Pakistan's Diplomatic Success: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Trump's mediation on Kashmir Pakistan's diplomatic success: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that that successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Donald Trump was diplomatic success of Pakistan. Pakistan welcomes United States' President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that that successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Donald Trump was diplomatic success of Pakistan. Pakistan welcomes United States' President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir.

In a tweet, she said that the discussion on Kashmir issue during the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Trump has highlighted the need for resolution of the biggest dispute of the region.

She said that Trump's support of Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan and terming Imran a popular leader was manifestation of increasing trust of the international community in the leadership qualities of the Prime Minister.

She said that the nation was proud of the leader who has represented Pakistan at international level with dignity and honour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Trump United States

Recent Stories

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of ..

41 seconds ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

43 seconds ago

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace neg ..

45 seconds ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

46 seconds ago

Rangers hold free medical camp in Bahawalpur

48 seconds ago

PM Imran hopeful about Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s relea ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.