ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that that successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Donald Trump was diplomatic success of Pakistan. Pakistan welcomes United States' President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir.

In a tweet, she said that the discussion on Kashmir issue during the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Trump has highlighted the need for resolution of the biggest dispute of the region.

She said that Trump's support of Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan and terming Imran a popular leader was manifestation of increasing trust of the international community in the leadership qualities of the Prime Minister.

She said that the nation was proud of the leader who has represented Pakistan at international level with dignity and honour.