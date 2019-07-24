UrduPoint.com
Trump's Positive Gesture Proves Pakistan Peace Loving Country: Punjab Government's Spokesperson Usman Saeed Basra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:40 PM

Trump's positive gesture proves Pakistan peace loving country: Punjab government's spokesperson Usman Saeed Basra

Punjab government's spokesperson Usman Saeed Basra Wednesday said US President Donald Trump 's positive gesture towards Pakistan has proved that Pakistan was a peace loving country and performing its significant role in peace process adding that it had sacrificed over 70,000 precious lives during war against terror

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab government's spokesperson Usman Saeed Basra Wednesday said US President Donald Trump 's positive gesture towards Pakistan has proved that Pakistan was a peace loving country and performing its significant role in peace process adding that it had sacrificed over 70,000 precious lives during war against terror.

While talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan always did its best to root out the menace of terrorism, the international community admitted "our efforts and appreciated us as well", he said.

"Prime Minister Khan was warmly welcomed by US president and people of US, which raised a soft image of the country across the globe, the recent visit proved that Khan's credibility won the hearts of Europeans too", he added.

