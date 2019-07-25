ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while remarking on the disclosure by US President, Donald Trump, about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's solicitation for intercession on Kashmir dispute has said that slight affirmation of the historical facts has terrified Indian legislators, In Indian occupied Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statment issued in Srinagar on Thursday, said that Donald Trump's announcement had baffled both Indian rulers and restriction to the degree that they had begun looking for explanation from their PM, reported by Kashmir media service.

He said the US recognizes Jammu and Kashmir as an international dispute since 1947 and is the main supporter of plebiscite, even authored the plebiscite resolutions and guidelines for its implementations.

The pro-freedom leader said despite the international acceptance, India continues to be in a denial mode and uses its military might to curb and crush any voice which is raised in support of this resolution.

He said that decades old facts were yet again being acknowledged because their non-resolution had threatened not only global peace but the human existence was at stake as well.

He further said on one hand this intense signal of Pakistani Prime Minister should be hailed, and fills in as a mitigating ointment on the injuries exacted on the regular masses, then again it has paralyzed in excess of a billion populace, who were encouraged the bogus story of the state being its "fundamental part".

The APHC chairman said this is empowering that someone some place is talking and tuning in to the burdens of Kashmiris who have been crying their full throat to remind its animal oppressor that certainties can not the slightest bit be denied for a really long time.

Hailing the Pakistani PM for representing the emotions and sentiments of Kashmiris, the pro-freedom leader said that he had honestly tried to rescue the people from being consumed in the conflict if the resolution of this nuclear flashpoint was further delayed.

Gilani said that US President's role should not be only mediation, but arbitration, as one party of the dispute is persistently refusing to come to the table to solve this problem.