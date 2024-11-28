Open Menu

Trust Building Among Traders, FBR Stressed For Development Of National Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Trust building among traders, FBR stressed for development of national economy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Inland Revenue Dera Zone Muhammad Nawaz underlined the need of building trust among traders and the FBR terming it as essential for development of the national economy.

He has urged upon the traders to become tax filers as country’s progress depends on a strong economy and flourishing tax system.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Markazi Anjuman Tajran led by its president Sohail Ahmed Azmi here at the Dera FBR office on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Kohat, Baseer Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Dera Sher Alam, former Deputy Commissioner Sadiq Ali Bangash, Chairman of Nizami Group Naveed Ahmed Nizami and other notables.

The Commissioner said the revenue collected from taxes help in alleviating poverty and addressing other national issues.

He said the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was actively working to address the concerns of traders under the trader-friendly scheme.

He emphasized that the country’s system operates through taxes, and traders should expand their inclusion in the tax network.

On this occasion, Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sohail Ahmed Azmi highlighted issues being faced by Dera’s citizens and traders, including property valuation, sales tax notices issued by KPRA, and other matters.

In response, Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz assured the trader representatives that he would visit Dera in December.

During this visit, he said, he would meet with trader representatives to collaboratively resolve their concerns.

Related Topics

Visit Kohat Progress Anjuman Sohail Ahmed December FBR From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

8 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

26 minutes ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

53 minutes ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

1 hour ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

2 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

3 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan