Trust building among traders, FBR stressed for development of national economy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Inland Revenue Dera Zone Muhammad Nawaz underlined the need of building trust among traders and the FBR terming it as essential for development of the national economy.

He has urged upon the traders to become tax filers as country’s progress depends on a strong economy and flourishing tax system.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Markazi Anjuman Tajran led by its president Sohail Ahmed Azmi here at the Dera FBR office on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Kohat, Baseer Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Dera Sher Alam, former Deputy Commissioner Sadiq Ali Bangash, Chairman of Nizami Group Naveed Ahmed Nizami and other notables.

The Commissioner said the revenue collected from taxes help in alleviating poverty and addressing other national issues.

He said the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was actively working to address the concerns of traders under the trader-friendly scheme.

He emphasized that the country’s system operates through taxes, and traders should expand their inclusion in the tax network.

On this occasion, Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sohail Ahmed Azmi highlighted issues being faced by Dera’s citizens and traders, including property valuation, sales tax notices issued by KPRA, and other matters.

In response, Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz assured the trader representatives that he would visit Dera in December.

During this visit, he said, he would meet with trader representatives to collaboratively resolve their concerns.