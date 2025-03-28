Trusted Employee Held For Stealing Cash From Petrol Pump
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a swift and strategic operation, the police apprehended the prime suspect, involved in the theft of Rs 2.5 million from a petrol pump in premises of Doulat Gate police station.
Holding a press conference on Friday, SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan said that Usman Majeed Malik, the owner of the petrol pump, reported police on March 3 that unknown burglars had broken through the cash room’s roof overnight and stolen the hefty sum.
Acting promptly, the police arrived at the crime scene, collected forensic evidence and launched a thorough investigation. He said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar directed him to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible.
The SSP maintained that a specialized investigative team was formed under the leadership of SP City Division Mehar Saeed Ahmed Sial and other experienced officers to arrest the criminals.
The police team while using modern forensic techniques, CCTV footage analysis, geo-fencing and other advanced technological methods, successfully identified the prime suspect Asghar.
Investigations revealed that Asghar, a long-serving employee at the petrol pump, had orchestrated the theft. Having worked as a cashier for 17 years, he was well aware of the financial transactions and security loopholes at the station. Initially, four individuals were nominated in the FIR, but three were cleared during the investigation, leaving Asghar as the main perpetrator, assisted by an accomplice.
The police have also recovered stolen Rs 2.5 million from his possession.
Recent Stories
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trusted employee held for stealing cash from petrol pump3 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Deputy High Commission organises National Day program3 minutes ago
-
Unidentified man killed by train3 minutes ago
-
Alquds rally in solidarity with Palestinians held in Jhang13 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman DG Khan regional office notified, starts functioning13 minutes ago
-
PHP Multan region begins recruitment process13 minutes ago
-
Police recover stolen cow using footprints tracking13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue support to Palestine, Kashmir: PM13 minutes ago
-
UoG establishes Institutional Quality Circle13 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding Dera Jat Festival with editors held23 minutes ago
-
Renowned environmentalist call for tree plantation drive nationwide23 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident23 minutes ago