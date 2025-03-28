Open Menu

Trusted Employee Held For Stealing Cash From Petrol Pump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a swift and strategic operation, the police apprehended the prime suspect, involved in the theft of Rs 2.5 million from a petrol pump in premises of Doulat Gate police station.

Holding a press conference on Friday, SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan said that Usman Majeed Malik, the owner of the petrol pump, reported police on March 3 that unknown burglars had broken through the cash room’s roof overnight and stolen the hefty sum.

Acting promptly, the police arrived at the crime scene, collected forensic evidence and launched a thorough investigation. He said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar directed him to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible.

The SSP maintained that a specialized investigative team was formed under the leadership of SP City Division Mehar Saeed Ahmed Sial and other experienced officers to arrest the criminals.

The police team while using modern forensic techniques, CCTV footage analysis, geo-fencing and other advanced technological methods, successfully identified the prime suspect Asghar.

Investigations revealed that Asghar, a long-serving employee at the petrol pump, had orchestrated the theft. Having worked as a cashier for 17 years, he was well aware of the financial transactions and security loopholes at the station. Initially, four individuals were nominated in the FIR, but three were cleared during the investigation, leaving Asghar as the main perpetrator, assisted by an accomplice.

The police have also recovered stolen Rs 2.5 million from his possession.

