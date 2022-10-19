UrduPoint.com

Truth And Reconciliation Commission To Be Constituted For Resolving Balochistan Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Wednesday proposed the formation of a 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' to take the situation towards improvement in Balochistan.

Speaking here at National Assembly on a point of order, Minister for Climate Change stressed to take practical steps for resolving the issues of the province and find out the solution of all problems in Parliament.

She said Pakistan had paid a heavy price in the war on terrorism adding that we had conducted successful operations against terrorism which had also been acknowledged by the world community.

She said that more than 80,000 people sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism while PPPP government gave nod to launch operation against the terrorist elements after approval of the Parliament.

She said that Joint sitting was summoned in PPPP tenure and National Security Committee was constituted which was given complete authority to curb terrorism and protect the national interests.

She said the terrorists could not be allowed to raise their ugly heads again in Swat or other areas.

The minister said that her Leader Benazir Bhutto raised the flag of Pakistan in Swat and always talked about sovereign Pakistan.

She demanded to take Parliament into confidence in case of any action against mischievous elements.

She said that talks could be allowed with only those who respected the Constitution and de-weaponize themselves.

Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif also proposed that either Truth and Reconciliation Commission or a judicial commission be formed to address the problems being faced by the people of Balochistan.

The minister said he would also take up the issue in the Federal cabinet.

He said Pakistan had been a frontline state in the war against terrorism.

He said the country's civilians and security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against this menace.

He pointed out that over the last three months, 53 security personnel embraced martyrdom including a three-star general in the war against terrorism.

Khawaja Asif said it was unfortunate, the international community had not acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan.

Independent Lawmaker Mohsin Dawar also supported the proposal of the Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Khawaja Muhammad Asif to constitute Truth and Reconciliation Commission and resolve the issues through Parliament.

