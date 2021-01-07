UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trying To Reach Quetta, Says Bilawal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:45 PM

Trying to reach Quetta, says Bilawal

Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that he had been trying to reach Quetta with Sindh Chief Minister and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that he had been trying to reach Quetta with Sindh Chief Minister and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He said that because of a fault in the engine of a plane they could not fly to Quetta. "We've had to off load as the plane's engine would not start.'The PPP chairman in his tweet said that he had been trying to make other arrangements to reach the Quetta.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Training, Israeli Israir Airlines ..

5 minutes ago

PM expresses satisfaction over improving level of ..

6 minutes ago

US Congress nears Biden win certification after Tr ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 15 received 668,250 fake calls during 2020

4 minutes ago

European stock markets extend gains at open

5 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension in Nowshera, Besha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.