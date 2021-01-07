Trying to reach Quetta, says Bilawal

Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that he had been trying to reach Quetta with Sindh Chief Minister and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that he had been trying to reach Quetta with Sindh Chief Minister and former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He said that because of a fault in the engine of a plane they could not fly to Quetta. "We've had to off load as the plane's engine would not start.'The PPP chairman in his tweet said that he had been trying to make other arrangements to reach the Quetta.