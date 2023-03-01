UrduPoint.com

TSA-ICP Demands Judicial Inquiry Into Bashir Ahmad Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Teaching Staff Association, Islamia College Peshawar (TSA-ICP) has demanded the constitution of a high-level judicial commission to probe the brutal murder of lecturer Bashir Ahmad.

The demand was made during a press conference addressed by the President TSA-ICP, Professor Dr Izhar Ahmad and office bearers of the other universities at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Wednesday.

They demanded that a high-level security audit be conducted in an instant case and that the staff security guards deputed on the gates be suspended for their negligent conduct and for facilitating the accused to escape till the completion of the investigation.

The office bearers of the teaching staff said that the murder of Lecturer Bashir Ahmad is far from an ordinary incident; that is rather a ruthless, brutal and shocking act committed most inhumanly and has terrorized the entire academia, students and all the citizens of Peshawar. Therefore, they are demanding to add Section 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 Anti-Terrorism Act to the FIR of the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

