TSH Announces Solidarity Rally On May 24

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 10:01 PM

TSH announces solidarity rally on May 24

Tehrik-e-Suba Hazara (TSH) on Monday announced to hold a solidarity rally in favour of the Pakistan Armed Forces on May 24

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Tehrik-e-Suba Hazara (TSH) on Monday announced to hold a solidarity rally in favour of the Pakistan Armed Forces on May 24.

The members of the TSH took this decision during a meeting chaired by the central president, Sultan Al-Arifeen here Jinnah Bash.

During the meeting, the members expressed their concern regarding the country's situation and issues of Hazara.

The meeting highlighted the national loss caused by the attacks on May 9 on the Pakistan army and other national property.

While expressing their views the members stated that those involved in the attacks must be punished and they do not deserve any leniency.

They also condemned the withdrawal of the pink bus service from the girl's colleges of Abbottabad and demanded the return of these buses. In this regard, the Commissioner of Hazara, Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad, Governor KP, and Chief Minister were also informed in writing about the concerns.

