TS,TA letters distributed among teachers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Letters of Time Scale and Teaching Allowance, on Wednesday, were distributed among teachers of different categories at DEO-East Office, which will boost teachers' moral and their commitment to the profession.

However, many teachers on promotion list waiting for the orders for more than six months have emphasized on expediting the promotion process.

The above letters were distributed by District education Officer, Karachi East, Yar Muhammad Baladi and Deputy DEO, Madam Naheed Parveen, in the presence of office bearers of Government Secondary Teachers Association, Sindh. Prominent among them were Provincial President Haji Muhammad Ashraf Khaskheli, General Secretary Iqbal Ahmed Panhwar, Karachi Division's President , Aijaz Hassan Awan and General Secretary M.Rafiq Kandhro, District East President M.

Suleman Agro and General Secretary Taswer Ali.

GSTA office bearers were appreciative of the Education Officers of District East -Karachi, especially DEO Yar Muhammad Baladi and Dy.DEO Madam Naheen Parveen for their very positive and helpful attitude towards teachers. Also, they added, these officers were active to get resolved the teachers' problems and logistics issues of the schools by pursuing higher authorities of the Education Department.

The DEO and Dy.DEO assured GSTA and teachers in general of all possible support. GSTA office bearers reciprocated by offering their cooperation.

GSTA office bearers M.Suleman Agro and Taswer Ali told APP that the home-work on promotions of teachers had been completed and their association was pursuing to get the order at the earliest.