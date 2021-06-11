Tsunami Early Warning Siren System installed in Met office Pasni

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Tsunami Early Warning Siren system was formally inaugurated at Meteorological Department Pasni which will ring a siren 12 to 15 minutes before the tsunami, giving an alert to people up to one and a half kilometres away.

These details were shared by officer Meteorological Department Elahi Bakhsh and officials of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) while addressing the inauguration ceremony during a visit to Pasni.

Elahi Bakhsh said it was a state-of-the-art siren system connected to a satellite.

The official said so far, five digital siren system towers were installed in the coaster areas of Pakistan with the special funds of the government of Japan,UNDP and Pakistan Red Crescent including two in Makran, Gwadar and Pasni coastal areas while three were installed in Sindh coastal areas.

Despite, a 4,000-square-foot Tsunami Shelter Home would also be set up in Pasni with a special grant from the government of Japan, with two sections, one for women and the other for men, with washrooms, water, electricity and other facilities, he noted.

He said the tower was 60 feet long and has a range of one and a half kilometres where it would inform the people before the tsunami.

He said that Pasni, Thatta, Karachi and Lasbela were in the tsunami danger zone and people of these cities were in dire need of tsunami awareness.