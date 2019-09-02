Tsunami of price hike, inflation drowning people: Siraj-ul-Haq

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami , Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has expressed concern over deteriorating situation of country's economy, by saying that the inflation and unemployment in "Naya Pakistan" is increasing with the speed of Tsunami

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami , Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has expressed concern over deteriorating situation of country's economy, by saying that the inflation and unemployment in "Naya Pakistan" is increasing with the speed of Tsunami.In a statement issued from Mansoora on Monday, the JI leader criticized the government decision to waive off Rs228 billion dues of rich and influential industrialists.On one side, said Senator Siraj, the government rushed to disconnect the electricity or gas meter of a poor consumer if he failed to pay one month bill of Rs1000 but on the other side the rulers extended amnesty of billions of rupees to influential class.

People would never tolerate this injustice and violation of law, he said and reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan his own words that two parallel systemsone for poor and other for richcould not work together in a society.Siraj said the country bestowed with numerous natural and human resources and but it marred by bad governance and corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to fulfill its promises he made during his election campaign, Siraj said, adding the sharp rise in prices of medicine, petrol, gas and electricity were hitting hard the common man's house budget.

People could not afford their children education as it become impossible for them to arrange basic commodities to run the kitchen, Siraj said, and demanded the government announce reduction in basic commodities prices without any delay.The JI chief said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had passed a month under worst communication barriers and curfew yet they stood firm against the naked aggression of held forces.

He however regretted over the silence of world on human genocide in held Kashmir. He also demanded decisive actions from the government in support of Kashmiri people.