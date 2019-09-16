UrduPoint.com
Tsunami Program To Reduce Global Climate Change Issues: Malik Amin Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said that Pakistan initiative of '10 Billion Tree Tsunami Program' was global service which would help to reduce climate change issues in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said that Pakistan initiative of '10 billion Tree Tsunami Program' was global service which would help to reduce climate change issues in the region.

Addressing the 11th Inter Country Working Groups meeting here, he said that under Clean Green Pakistan initiative, Clean Green Index for cites ranking would be launched next month.

The meeting was follow up of 7th SACOSAN which was also held in Pakistan.

Delegates from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka participated in the meeting.

The adviser chaired the inaugural session of the conference and said that electric vehicle policy was also going to be approved soon.Amin Aslam said the present government was committed to take actions in line with the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) through Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

The 7th SACOSAN report was launched and future prospects of SACOSAN were also discussed.

