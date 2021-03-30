UrduPoint.com
Tsunami Warning, Offshore Power Focus Of Pak-China Collaboration In Ocean Sciences

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:27 PM

Pakistan-China collaboration in ocean sciences has been carried out since three years ago and it will have great opportunities in diversity in the future, Prof. Lin Jian, South China Sea Institute of Oceanology (CAS) said on Tuesday

"Tsunami Warning System is necessary for Pakistan. American systems are very expensive. The instruments used are not the latest. We think we're going to innovate with high reliability and affordable price," he told CEN.

China-Pakistan High-Level Webinar on Earth Sciences Cooperation, themed Sustainable Development of CPEC was held in March by CPJRC in Beijing and Islamabad online.

On this Webinar, Prof. Lin Jian shared a speech on "Major advances and great opportunities in Pak-China collaboration in ocean sciences".

He said that climate changes in Pakistan in the Indian Ocean directly affects Chinese climate, including the Yangtze River, the earth system is connected, and we have to study it together.

� Pakistan-China collaboration in ocean sciences has been carried out since three years ago and it will have great opportunities in diversity in the future, such as create intellective Tsunami Warning System in Gwadar Port and Karachi which earthquake and Tsunami often happened.

Talking about the offshore wind power which is under the spotlight lately, Prof. Lin Jian said offshore power has great prospect. There are actually two forms, one is wind driven, the other is wave power generation. These two energies plus solar energy are significant for China as well as for Pakistan.

And the top priority now, Prof. Lin Jian said, they will go to the port of Gwadar and Karachi after COVID-19, and use the best equipment to figure out its shape for study.

