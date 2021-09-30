TT Singh girls hockey team wins championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Inter-district girls hockey championship was lifted by district Toba Tek Singh, here on Thursday.

The team won the final match against district Faisalabad by 4-3, which was played at hockey stadium under the aegis of divisional sports department.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hamad distributed prizes among the winners. Tehsil Sports Officer Samundri Irfan Rehmatullah, and others were present.