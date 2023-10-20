Open Menu

TTC’s Role Key For Providing Employment To Youth Of Balochistan; CM Domki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the Technical Training Center (TTC) in Quetta on Friday and inspected its various campuses

On this occasion, the principal of the institution, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi, gave a briefing to the Caretaker Chief Minister about the efficiency, performance, and problems faced by the Technical Training Center.

Former provincial minister and prominent social personality Roshan Khursheed Brocha and Chief Minister's Adviser for Social Welfare and Women Development Shania Khan were also present in the briefing.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed his satisfaction with the overall performance of the Technical Training Center (TTC), saying that the role of the TTC was of key importance for providing employment and that 55 percent of the youth who graduated from the TTC are employed.

All available resources will be utilized to develop this technical training center on modern lines, which is a satisfactory matter, he said.

He said that if the technical training centers at the district level along with the provincial capital Quetta are made active, positive results can come out.

The Caretaker Chief Minister directed that various new trades should be introduced in the TTC to create manpower as per market requirements.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki also visited SOS Children Village. On this occasion, the head of SOS Children's Village, Roshan Khursheed Brocha, informed the CM about the performance of the institution and the facilities provided for children.

While appreciating the social services of SOS Children Village, he said that the responsibility of sponsoring poor and destitute children is a commendable social service, and such social institutions of service are the pride of our society. The provincial government would provide all possible cooperation with such social institutions. The Chief Minister also distributed gifts among the dependent children in SOS Village.

