TTP Commander Adam Khan Killed In Blast

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

TTP commander Adam Khan killed in blast

The commander of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle went off in Khwaja Darkhel area of Jani Khel here on Wednesday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The commander of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle went off in Khwaja Darkhel area of Jani Khel here on Wednesday.

Police said, TTP commander Adam Khan was killed early Wednesday morning when he was targeted with a bomb planted in a motorcycle.

Police further said that Adam Khan belonged to Ishaq Group of banned TTP organization. Police have cordoned-off the area and started search operation.

