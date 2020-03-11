TTP Commander Adam Khan Killed In Blast
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:47 PM
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The commander of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle went off in Khwaja Darkhel area of Jani Khel here on Wednesday.
Police said, TTP commander Adam Khan was killed early Wednesday morning when he was targeted with a bomb planted in a motorcycle.
Police further said that Adam Khan belonged to Ishaq Group of banned TTP organization. Police have cordoned-off the area and started search operation.