TTP Mastermind Killed In Bannu Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

TTP mastermind killed in Bannu encounter

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::A militant of banned Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), named Ameen Shah was killed in an encounter with police in Bannu, Police confirmed on Wednesday.

KP Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi in a media statement also confirming the development said that Ameen Shah was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Haved area after he refused to surrender.

Shah considered a hardcore mastermind of TTP was wanted to police in several cases of terrorism.

Abbasi further said that the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of Khadija Abdul Qahar, (55), who was known as Beverly Giesbrecht before she converted to islam, was killed in a clash with police.

He further informed that Ameen Shah had kidnapped "the converted Muslim journalist (Qahar) in 2008 and later killed her in 2010." He also said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had demanded 2 million US Dollars for her release.

