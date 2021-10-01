UrduPoint.com

TTP Militants Desiring To Shun Militancy Be Given Chance To Join Mainstream : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

TTP militants desiring to shun militancy be given chance to join mainstream : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who wanted to shun path of violence should be given a chance to return to the mainstream

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who wanted to shun path of violence should be given a chance to return to the mainstream.

In a video message, he said the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about TTP was being discussed right now and the need was to share its background with the people.

The state of Pakistan had gone through enormous ordeal as it sacrificed hundreds of lives in the war against terrorism, he added.

The minister said there were various splinter groups in the TTP and amongst them some individuals wanted to honour their pledge of allegiance to the country by returning to mainstream.

The peace loving individuals, who wanted to move forward in accordance with the constitution of the country, should be allowed to return to lead a normal life, he added.

Fawad said the country had defeated terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda in Pakistan and completely ended India's conspiracies.

Right now, Pakistan was more stronger and determined than it was ever before, he added.

The minister said the past policies of state were formulated in peculiar circumstances. A total of over 3,000 alienated elements who endured Indian conspiracies had already returned to mainstream, he added.

The minister said numerous people and families who wanted to stay loyal to the country but could not in the past, now wanted to pledge allegiance to the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set principles, adding "we want to move forward on the basis of these principles to bring back those people who lost the right path in certain circumstances and now want to live life like an ordinary citizen while abiding by the Constitution of the country."

