UrduPoint.com

TTP Not Present In KPK, Baluchistan But Operating In Afghanistan: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM

TTP not present in KPK, Baluchistan but operating in Afghanistan: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is not operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Baluchistan but found functioning in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private channel, he said terrorism is not a provincial or regional issue but it's a national issue. He said Pakistan is combating the war on terrorism successfully. Moreover, the TTP was operating from Afghan soil, he added.

To a question about the participation of important ministers in the Apex Committee, he said the Interior, foreign, and defense ministers should attend the Apex Committee session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Rana SanaUllah From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

17 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

17 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

38 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

39 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.