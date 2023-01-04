TTP not present in KPK, Baluchistan but operating in Afghanistan: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is not operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Baluchistan but found functioning in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private channel, he said terrorism is not a provincial or regional issue but it's a national issue. He said Pakistan is combating the war on terrorism successfully. Moreover, the TTP was operating from Afghan soil, he added.

To a question about the participation of important ministers in the Apex Committee, he said the Interior, foreign, and defense ministers should attend the Apex Committee session.