TTP operating from Afghan soil to spread terrorism: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that defunct organization of Tehreek e Taliban is operating from Afghan soil to spread terrorism in parts of Pakistan.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had been the most vulnerable due to terrorism activity launched by TTP from the Afghan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan has asked the Afghan government to respect "Doha agreement", he said.

The minister said that Afghan government has promised with Pakistan for controlling terrorist activity from its soil. "We had to face terrorism due to defunct TTP operating from the bordering region Afghanistan," he said.

We had open doors for talks with Taliban but there was no progress in this regard, he observed.

Pakistan's government, he said has a policy of zero tolerance regarding terrorism. He warned that a serious action would be taken against those spreading terrorism in this part of the region.

To a question about IMF program, he said the friendly nations had expressed desire that Pakistan should continue IMF program. He, however said that friendly countries want to support Pakistan in the financial sector. About the presence of TTP in Pakistan, he said there is no network of TTP in this part of the region. The TTP is operating from the Afghan soil, he added.