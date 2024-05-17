Open Menu

TTP Terrorist Arrested, Hand Grenade Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with a Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA), apprehended a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Friday.

The arrest took place in Manghopir where authorities recovered a hand grenade from the suspect's possession.

A CTD Sindh spokesperson reported that the joint operation was conducted near Naurus Chowrangi, Manghopir, leading to the capture of Yousuf Khan alias Gul Yousuf. He is associated with the banned TTP's Azmatullah group.

During the operation, the agencies seized a US-made hand grenade from Yousuf Khan. According to the spokesperson, Yousuf Khan has been a member of the TTP since 2006 and has participated in attacks on the Frontier Corps (FC) in South Waziristan.

A case has been registered against the accused at the CTD police station and further investigations are currently underway.

