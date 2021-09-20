UrduPoint.com

TTP Terrorist Commander Safiullah Killed In Mir Ali Operation: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

TTP terrorist commander Safiullah killed in Mir Ali operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Monday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan killed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Safiullah and also recovered huge cache of weapons and ammunition.

The Terrorist Safiullah belonged to Mir Ali and was involved in killing of four womenof an NGO in February 2021 and target killing of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) engineers in November 2020, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

He was also involved in planning and execution of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks on security forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Target Killing North Waziristan Kidnapping ISPR February November 2020 Media FWO

Recent Stories

Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in No ..

Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in North Waziristan

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Inn ..

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Innovator Award

15 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discu ..

OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

1 hour ago
 China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.