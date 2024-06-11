Open Menu

TTP Terrorist Running Kidnapping Network In Karachi Killed: SSP Keamari

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist, who was operating a kidnapping-for-ransom network, was killed in a joint operation by the Keamari District Police, a Federal intelligence agency and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

SSP Keamari District Captain (Rtd) Faizan Ali told a press conference on Monday that the operation was carried out late on Sunday night on the tip off about the presence of most sought after terrorist Sadiq, also known as Bilal, Qari or Afghani, in the jurisdiction of Saeedabad Police Station.

He said the terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire. A hand grenade and a kalashnikov were recovered from his possession.

SSP Faizan Ali said that terrorist Sadiq was an important member of the TTP's extortion network in Karachi, maintaining strong connections with a senior TTP commander in Afghanistan. He along with another terrorist Asmatullah, alias Masood, was running the TTP's Karachi operations, and the network under him was involved kidnapping and extorting businessmen.

Sadiq was known for indoctrinating and recruiting youth for the TTP in Karachi, using ransom money from kidnappings to fund their training, he added.

SSP Faizan Ali said on December 12, 2023, Sadiq and his associates kidnapped a businessman named Haris-ur-Rehman from Karachi, and the next day, the demand for ransom was made from Afghanistan to his father. Sadiq had provided weapons to the kidnappers.

The kidnappers, including Shakirullah, Asmatullah, Abid Rehman alias Machhar, Shah Hussain alias Faqir Muhammad and Noor Qasim, held Haris at a house in Rehri Goth, provided with weapons by Sadiq.

A video of Haris with his mutilated ears was sent to his family to pressure them for ransom.

The family paid Rs 8.8 million ransom, out of which Rs 4 million was received by Sadiq, the SPP said.

He said after the arrest of his accomplices in January and February this year, Sadiq fled to Afghanistan, from where he carried out terrorist activities using the ransom. He recently returned to Karachi to plan further kidnappings by reactivating his network.

The SSP said Sadiq was involved in five murder cases in Karachi. His gang employed a specific method for its crimes, including brainwashing youth, criminals, and unemployed individuals to carry out kidnappings and murders. They used multiple houses to keep hostages, often hiding them in underground tanks. To avoid detection, they disguised the kidnapped persons in veils and kept goats to simulate family life.

The gang used to receive constant instructions from their commander in Afghanistan, he added.

The SSP said Sadiq was wanted in eight cases registered at various police stations of Karachi. His close associate, Asmatullah, provided logistics, including transport, accommodation, and weapons, to the TTP terrorists. After Haris's kidnapping, Asmatullah was arrested and revealed critical information about Sadiq and the network during interrogation.

Asmatullah, who joined the TTP in 2007, was a key figure in the TTP's Karachi operations and closely associated with Sadiq.

SSP Keamari highlighted that the activities of this group posed significant threats to the business community and other important individuals in Karachi. The elimination of Sadiq Qari was expected to improve law and order in the city, he added.

He noted that preliminary investigations suggest the group was involved in numerous unreported kidnapping-for-ransom cases, which were currently under investigation.

