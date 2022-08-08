TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that he has been along with his three companions in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

KABUL: (UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2022) Tehreek-e-Taliban top commander Omar Khalid Khorasani was killed along with his three other companions in an attack in Afghanistan on Monday.

Khorani was killed in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

According to the latest reports, Mufti Hassan and Hafiz Doulat were others among three killed in the attack.

A number of incidents took place in which top TTP terrorists were killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban came into power in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year in March, Abdul Wahab Larak who was required to the security forces for numerous terrorists activities was killed by unidentified men in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.

Larak was head of TTP and was involved in attacks in Karachi.

The reports said that Larak who belonged to Usman Saifullah Kurd group of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi wanted terrorism in Karachi. He was wanted to CTD Sindh.

In August, 2020, he joined the TTP. Before joining the outlawed group, he was involved in suicide attack on an Imam Baragah in Shikarpur in January 2015 in which 53 people were killed and 57 others injured.

Larak was also behind planning attacks on army aviation bases including PAF base Samungli, target killings of minority sect and a number of attacks in North Waziristan.