Tube-wells being operated on generators: WASA MD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Monday visited different areas in the city and reviewed the ongoing situation due to power outage.

According to WASA sources here, as per the direction of MD water tube-wells were being operated on generators in different areas.

Ghufran Ahmad also issued directives to ensure provision of water through tankers.

The MD directed all the directors to visit different areas and keep an eye on the situation.