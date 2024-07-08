Open Menu

Tube Wells' Solarization In Balochistan To Revamp Agriculture: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday hailed the prime minster for announcing historic Rs 55 billion project for solarization of 28,000 tube wells, stating that it will revamp agriculture sector at the province

"A total of 28,000 agricultural tube wells across Balochistan will be converted to solar power within three months," the governor told ptv news.

Mandokhel noted that the project, costing Rs 55 billion, will see the Federal government contributing 70% of the funds, with the remaining 30% provided by the provincial government.

He emphasized that uninterrupted power supply throughout the day would enhance farming efficiency and cultivate previously untapped agricultural potential.

The governor highlighted recent agreements signed between the federal and provincial governments, which according to him were expected to alleviate the challenges faced by farmers and facilitate the expansion of cultivable land.

Mandokhel highlighted the challenges faced by the province due to financial constraints and poor governance policies, pushing it towards underdevelopment.

Speaking on economic issues, the governor underscored the need to revive the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to ensure equitable resource distribution among provinces, essential for Balochistan's development.

He also acknowledged the limitations of hydel power infrastructure in the province, attributing low power generation to the height of existing dams.

Regarding security and stability, Governor Mandokhel noted significant improvements in the law and order situation, highlighting its critical role in fostering prosperity.

More Stories From Pakistan