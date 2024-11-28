Open Menu

Tube-wells To Be Solarized In Tank’s City: DC

Published November 28, 2024

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan haid that all tube-wells in the city would be solarized to provide clean drinking water to residents smoothly.

He expressed these views while addressing Kuli Katcher(open-court) held at his office to resolve problems of people at their doorstep.

He said that new tube wells would also be installed to improve access to clean drinking water for the city's residents.

He said the forum was being held so that the citizens had the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to the administration.

The participants raised several issues relating to NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority), Sui Gas supply, passport services, and water availability.

The DC assured the public of prompt action to resolve these pressing issues.

He emphasized that addressing the public's concerns and resolving their problems remain the government's top priority.

