Tuberculosis Treatable Disease: Dr Sikandar

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Tuberculosis treatable disease: Dr Sikandar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) District TB Coordinator and Specialist in Tuberculosis and Asthma Dr Sikandar Hayat

Warraich has said that tuberculosis (TB) is a curable disease which can be eliminated

through precautionary measures.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that tuberculosis (TB) is a very old disease

that still has a grip on the public.

In Sargodha, in 2023, approximately 13,000 patients contracted TB, and these patients

were recovering by getting free medication from government hospitals, Dr Sikandar said.

He said that the most important way to control the disease is to start treatment

as soon as possible.

For patients with a cough, it is essential that if they have cough for more than

two weeks then they should contact doctors, he added.

