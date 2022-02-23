Tuck shop opened at BRT station

The administration of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Wednesday inaugurated the first tuck shop to facilitate its passengers at Malik Saad Station, Firdous

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The administration of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Wednesday inaugurated the first tuck shop to facilitate its passengers at Malik Saad Station, Firdous.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar said the chief executive officer inaugurated the tuck shop at Malik Saad Station wherein other officers of Trans Peshawar were also present.

The spokesman further said that Trans Peshawar would open such tuck shops at 15 stations of the BRT during the current month. These tuck shops would provide edibles, drinks and other necessary groceries to the passengers.

In near future, he said tuck shops would be opened at other stations of the BRT. These tuck shops would help provide job opportunities to the locals besides, facilitating the commuters.