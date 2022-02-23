UrduPoint.com

Tuck Shop Opened At BRT Station

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Tuck shop opened at BRT station

The administration of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Wednesday inaugurated the first tuck shop to facilitate its passengers at Malik Saad Station, Firdous

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The administration of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Wednesday inaugurated the first tuck shop to facilitate its passengers at Malik Saad Station, Firdous.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar said the chief executive officer inaugurated the tuck shop at Malik Saad Station wherein other officers of Trans Peshawar were also present.

The spokesman further said that Trans Peshawar would open such tuck shops at 15 stations of the BRT during the current month. These tuck shops would provide edibles, drinks and other necessary groceries to the passengers.

In near future, he said tuck shops would be opened at other stations of the BRT. These tuck shops would help provide job opportunities to the locals besides, facilitating the commuters.

Related Topics

Peshawar Job

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

11 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be ..

German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be Completely Halted

6 minutes ago
 Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged S ..

Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged Somalia

6 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely at certain areas, snowfal ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely at certain areas, snowfall over hills: Met

6 minutes ago
 PPP stalwart senator Rehman Malik passes away

PPP stalwart senator Rehman Malik passes away

31 minutes ago
 PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia tod ..

PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>