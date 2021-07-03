Tuck shop sealed for overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed a tuck shop of a bus stand of private transport company on the charge of profiteering.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that AC City received complaints that shopkeeper of tuck shop situated at Daewoo Express Terminal was involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Taking action on the complaint, the AC City along with his team conducted a surprise raid andfound the shopkeeper overcharging.

The AC sealed the tuck shop and further action against the shopkeeper was underway.