TUF celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The University of Faisalabad (TUF) arranged celebrations for Youm-e-Takbeer through collaborative efforts of Center of Collective Activities to pay tribute to Pakistan’s historic nuclear achievement.

A TUF spokesman said here on Tuesday that the event featured a seminar, student speeches and documentaries on national defense.

He said that heads of several departments in their motivational remarks highlighted the strategic importance of nuclear deterrence.

The students passionately presented speeches on various topics such as national sovereignty, the role of youth in defense and Pakistan’s nuclear journey. Later, the national anthem and patriotic songs were also presented to create an atmosphere of unity and pride.