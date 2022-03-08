UrduPoint.com

TUF Holds Seminar On International Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

The University of Faisalabad (TUF) arranged an awareness seminar on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, and break the bias" to mark the International Women's Day 2022, here on Tuesday

Syed Khalid Abdul Qadir Mansoor Al-Gillani from Baghdad (Iraq) participated in the seminar as the chief guest, while Muhammad Haidar Amin, chairman board of Governors (BoD), TUF, Mian Muhammad Usman, Member BoG Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Rector TUF Ms Zahida Maqbool, Additional Registrar, heads of departments and faculty members were also present.

Female students welcomed the guest with a march past. Khalid Abdul Qadir highlighted the role and importance of women in progress of a nation. He also elaborated the rights and duties of Muslim women in the light of Quran and Hadees and said that the female students should follow in the footsteps of great women of Islamic history like Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra, Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa and Hazrat Fatima-tul-Zahra (May Allah be please with them).

Chairman TUF BoG Mian Usman also addressed the function and said that the university had taken excellent steps for welfare and betterment of females due to which it was awarded "Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2022" and "Certificate of Excellence" in recognition of its remarkable efforts and initiatives.

Member BoG Prof (Meritorious) and Rector TUF also addressed the function and later on awarded special prizes to female workers and janitorial staff of the university.

Later a walk was staged to create awareness about odds and obstacles being faced by the women in society.

