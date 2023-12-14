Open Menu

TUF Signs MoU With COMSTECH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 09:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The University of Faisalabad (TUF) and OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) have signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to enhance collaboration in research and development.

In this connection, the MoU signing ceremony was held at Saleem Campus TUF where Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry Coordinator General of COMSTECH and Muhammad Haider Amin Chairman Board of Governors TUF signed the agreement.

This agreement involves the universities of 57 Islamic countries members of OIC for focusing on joint efforts in sciences and technology.

The MoU emphasizes for collaborative initiatives such as joint research programs, seminars, workshops, and cultural exchanges among the faculty and the students.

Muhammad Haider Amin praised Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s contributions for the noble cause of education and expressed commitment to advancing science and technology in Islamic countries.

He said that TUF was committed to offer special positions for students from Islamic countries, while Dr Muhammad Iqbal in his address encouraged Pakistani youth to contribute to the country's progress.

Dr Iqbal visited various departments and laboratories of the university in addition to the TUF affiliated Madina Teaching Hospital and commended the services of Madina Foundation rendered in the health and education sectors.

More Stories From Pakistan