UrduPoint.com

TUF Signs MoU With URS, Philippines

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 09:36 PM

TUF signs MoU with URS, Philippines

The University of Faisalabad (TUF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The University of Rizal System (URS), Philippines to broaden its horizon of professional education and research activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Faisalabad (TUF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The University of Rizal System (URS), Philippines to broaden its horizon of professional education and research activities.

Signing of MoU and virtual document exchange ceremony held at the varsity here on Tuesday. Prof (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Rector TUF and Dr Nancy Talavera Pascual, President, URS signed the agreement.

According to MoU, both the institutions agreed to establish a formal affiliation for the purpose of enhancing the relationship between TUF and URS through the promotion and development of collaborative research, academic and exchange programs.

TUF and URS anticipate that such activities may include exchange of academic staff and researchers, exchange of students, collaborative research and joint academic meetings and projects, development of educational and training programs, workshops, seminars and cultural activities.

Dr Allan E. Conde, Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Dr Renato F. Delemon, Vice-President for Administration & Finance, Dr Marites M. Rio, Vice-President for Research Development, Extension & Production from URS while Ms Zahida Maqbool, Additional Registrar, Prof Dr Khawaja Adeel Tariq, Director ORIC and Dr Amna Javed, Head International Linkages from TUF also witnessed the ceremony.

Rector TUF congratulated the faculty members of both universities and expressed that this agreement holds great potential for joint research projects and other academic initiatives in the years to come.

Giving closing remarks, Zahida Maqbool appreciated this activity and declared it very beneficial for the faculty and students of both institutions.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exchange Education Nancy Philippines May From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned ..

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline ..

5 minutes ago
 RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU wit ..

RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU with bars

7 minutes ago
 Germany Working With Ukraine, G7 to Clear Up Kakho ..

Germany Working With Ukraine, G7 to Clear Up Kakhovka Dam Incident - Foreign Min ..

5 minutes ago
 Ex-captain Henry returns to France squad for women ..

Ex-captain Henry returns to France squad for women's World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges govt to establish veterinary ..

Shams Hamzazai urges govt to establish veterinary university in Loralai

2 minutes ago
 Incentivize foreign remittance in the form of tax ..

Incentivize foreign remittance in the form of tax rebates; Rawalpindi Chamber of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.