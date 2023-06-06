TUF signs MoU with URS, Philippines

The University of Faisalabad (TUF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The University of Rizal System (URS), Philippines to broaden its horizon of professional education and research activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Faisalabad (TUF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The University of Rizal System (URS), Philippines to broaden its horizon of professional education and research activities.

Signing of MoU and virtual document exchange ceremony held at the varsity here on Tuesday. Prof (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Rector TUF and Dr Nancy Talavera Pascual, President, URS signed the agreement.

According to MoU, both the institutions agreed to establish a formal affiliation for the purpose of enhancing the relationship between TUF and URS through the promotion and development of collaborative research, academic and exchange programs.

TUF and URS anticipate that such activities may include exchange of academic staff and researchers, exchange of students, collaborative research and joint academic meetings and projects, development of educational and training programs, workshops, seminars and cultural activities.

Dr Allan E. Conde, Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Dr Renato F. Delemon, Vice-President for Administration & Finance, Dr Marites M. Rio, Vice-President for Research Development, Extension & Production from URS while Ms Zahida Maqbool, Additional Registrar, Prof Dr Khawaja Adeel Tariq, Director ORIC and Dr Amna Javed, Head International Linkages from TUF also witnessed the ceremony.

Rector TUF congratulated the faculty members of both universities and expressed that this agreement holds great potential for joint research projects and other academic initiatives in the years to come.

Giving closing remarks, Zahida Maqbool appreciated this activity and declared it very beneficial for the faculty and students of both institutions.