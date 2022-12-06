TUF students decorated with PM Flood Heroes Award

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Students of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) were decorated with Prime Minister's (PM) Flood Heroes Award in recognition of their extraordinary activities for the help of flood-stricken people.

TUF spokesman Muhammad Azhar Iqbal said here on Tuesday that TUF students had initiated "Alpha TUF Flood Relief Campaign" voluntarily and helped the flood-affected people in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The TUF students also arranged free medical camps in flood-hit areas under the aegis of Madinah Teaching Hospital in addition to distributing food, clothes, tents and other necessary items totally free of cost.

In recognition of their extraordinary services for flood affectees, the TUF students were selected for "PM Flood Heroes Award" which was received by Rana Hamza Dilshad President TUF Welfare Society and Usama Khan Manager Center of Collective Activities TUF during a special ceremony at PM House, spokesman added.