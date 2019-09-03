UrduPoint.com
Tug Of War Continues Over Garbage In Karachi: (PTI) Lawmaker And FixIt Founder Alamgir Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:11 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan on Tuesday said that District Municipal Corporation(DMC) and local bodies in Karachi received funds of billion of rupees from the federal government but had done nothing so far to make the city garbage free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan on Tuesday said that District Municipal Corporation(DMC) and local bodies in Karachi received funds of billion of rupees from the Federal government but had done nothing so far to make the city garbage free.

Talking to a private news channel he said political opponents yelling over federal government for not cleaning the garbage from the city was pointless as it was the provincial government's responsibility to dump the regular production of debris.

He said Ali Zaidi and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf came forward to help the provincial government on its request to remove the garbage heaps, initially all institution worked effectively but then opponents started playing politics over this issue as well to damage PTI's image in masses, he added.

"We do not have authority over machinery of DMC, we are spreading awareness among masses to keep the surrounding garbage free," he said.

While endorsing Ali Zaidi's comment over imposing emergency in Karachi he said, the strict punishment should be must for not dumping trash into bins and for littering park and ports, people religiously follow hygiene rules in foreign countries but not here as they fear to be caught and punished there, he added.

