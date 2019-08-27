UrduPoint.com
Tugra Art Exhibition Opens At Alhamra

Tugra art exhibition opens at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), along with Turkish Cultural Centre, opened a calligraphy exhibition titled 'Tugra Art Exhibition' at Alhamra Art Gallery, here on Tuesday.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, along with Consulate General Turkey Emir Ozbay, inaugurated the exhibition. A good number of art enthusiasts came to see the show, held to celebrate the Pakistan's 72 years of Independence Day.

The Tugra Art Exhibition features 110 works in total. The exhibition features 65 works of Turkish calligraphy artist Ismet Keten and 45 of Pakistani calligraphy artist Shafeeq Farooqi. The exhibition is a nice amalgamation of contemporary, traditional and painterly calligraphy art.

On the occasion, the Consulate General Turkey Emir Ozbay said that Alhamra was the main platform for the promotion of art.

"The art of calligraphy was a reflection of Islamic traditions; we really appreciate the efforts of LAC for promotion of art and culture all over the world." Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan praised artists and termed the art of calligraphy an intellectual legacy of Muslims.

He said the exhibition was a classic example of Pak-Turkish friendship. 'Tugra Art Exhibition' features works by Pakistani and Turkish artists, which was another great step toward cultural prosperity between Turkey and Pakistan.

He said the exhibition was based on beautiful art of Islamic calligraphy, which was very impressive.

He thanked Turkish people and leader for raising positive voice in the world over Kashmir issue.

He said the art exhibition would continue till August 29.

