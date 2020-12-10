UrduPoint.com
Tuition Centre Sealed Over COVID-19 Protocols Violation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

Tuition centre sealed over COVID-19 protocols violation

The local administration Thursday sealed a private tuition centre for violating government orders regarding closure of schools due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The local administration Thursday sealed a private tuition centre for violating government orders regarding closure of schools due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi visited Anis Hassan Tuition Centre in Latifabad and found it opened with full attendance of the students without following standard operating procedures.

The assistant commissioner sealed the tuition centre for violating the government orders.

