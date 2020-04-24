Tukey donates PPEs to Pakistan

Turkey donated 38,500 Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) including N-95 masks, protective gowns for onward distribution among Pakistani doctors and paramedics to help in fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Deputy Head of Mission of Turkish Consulate handed over 20,000 N-95 masks and 18,500 protective gowns to the Deputy Chairman National Disaster Management Authority here on Wednesday.

The PPEs were supplied through a special Plane of Turkish Airline, a press release said.