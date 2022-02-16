Tulamba lynching: Community dialogue recommend diverting youth to education, sports to stop recurrence

He speakers from different segments of society on Wednesday assembled at a dialogue organized by the local press club to brainstorm ways to plug chances of recurrence of tragic incidents like the ones reported from Sialkot and another recently in Tulamba where a mob lynched a mentally retarded man to death over blasphemy accusations.

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The speakers from different segments of society on Wednesday assembled at a dialogue organized by the local press club to brainstorm ways to plug chances of recurrence of tragic incidents like the ones reported from Sialkot and another recently in Tulamba where a mob lynched a mentally retarded man to death over blasphemy accusations.

The dialogue titled "Tulamba Lynching: Need for religious tolerance and its importance in the modern age" was presided over by Khanewal district press club president Sajid Pervaiz while senior journalist Tahir Naseem conducted the discussion.

Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, speaking as the chief guest, said that the brutal and heartless murder of a mentally retarded man attracted attention of all and invited them to ponder over the serious issue.

He said people from all sectors of life would have to work together to stop recurrence of such incidents in future including Ulema, lawyers, media and civil society.

Community leaders must advocate patience and religious tolerance in the society.

The speakers said, islam did not permit such like heinous acts and killings and demanded that all the culprits involved in Tulamba lynching must get punishment they deserve. Noted poet and writer Qamar Raza Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner Bakhtiyar Ismail, DSP Waseem Siyal, District Bar President Rao Amir, Bar General Secretary Altaf Hussain Bhatti, general secretary press club Rana Muhmmad Saleem, general secretary traders chamber Ashraf Paracha, members of district peace committee and media persons participated in the dialogue.

They proposed steps to divert attention of the youth to education and sports activities to improve their vision.

They condemned the Tulamba and Sialkot lynching in strongest possible terms and promised their all out support and cooperation to government in efforts to create awareness among the people.