Tullah directs for early completion of investigations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tullah directed investigation officers to ensure early completion of investigation of all under investigation cases in order to provide relief to masses.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of investigation officers of Sadar Division here on Friday, SSP Investigations said that investigation officers played a vital role in provision of justice to masses.

He said that investigation on merit not only help providing relief to complainant but also restore public trust on police department. He said that investigation of the cases must be completed in time.

He directed investigation officers to arrest all criminals of the incomplete challans and ensure recovery from them.

SP Sadar Division Rao Naeem Shahid, DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Circle Nasarullah Warraich and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.