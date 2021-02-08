'Tum Chalay Ao Paharon ke qasam'

(@fidahassanain)

Ali Sadpara is still trending top on Twitter since the day he was declared "missing" and search operation was launched for his search at K2—the second highest mountain in the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Ali Sadpara is still trending top on Twitter consecutively on third day since he went missing while climbing K2.

Peoples from all walks of life are praying for the safe return of Ali Sadpara and other mountaineers. Pakistan Army launched operation for search but found no clue of the missing climbers on the mountain.

Taking to Twitter, Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of Ali Sadpara, tweeted about his missing father.

“Tum Laut Ao Paharun ki Qasam. Tum laut ao k puri qaum intezaar kr rahi hey,” wrote Sajid Ali Sadpara as a caption of his father’s picture he shared with the fans and followers. Earlier in an interview, he had asked for a search operation for the missing climbers including his father.

A journalist shared a video clip of Ali Sadpara wherein he was seen dancing.

On Saturday, film actor, pilot and song writer Fakhr-e-Alam informed shared the disturbing news, saying htat Ali Sadpara and his team members had lost contact and had been declared missing on K2.

Taking to Twitter, renowned film actor, pilot and song writer Fakhr-e-Alam said: “Disturbing News. Our national hero Ali Sadpara & his team members lost contact & are now declared missing on K2. Pakistan Army search & rescue is on the job. At this time I ask you all to please take a moment to pray for the missing mountaineers.#k2winterexpedition2021 #K2winter,”.