'Tum Jeeo Hazaro Saal' programme held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, a splendid event titled "Tum Jeeo Hazaro Saal... poetry Dialogue" was held to commemorate the birthdays of shining stars in literature, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui and Mahmood Sham.

The event took place at the Haseena Moin Hall of ACP.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Mahmood Sham, Khalid Moeen, and Shama Afroz expressed their thoughts.

The Minister cut the birthday cake for Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui and Mahmood Sham.

A large number of people with connections to literature and arts participated in the event, while the duties of the moderator were fulfilled by Hina Ambreen.

During the event, the minister remarked that Pirzada Qasim and Mahmood Sham played vital roles in the welfare and enhancing ethical values of the society.

He emphasized that the ACP is an institution for writers and poets.