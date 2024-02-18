Open Menu

'Tum Jeeo Hazaro Saal' Programme Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

'Tum Jeeo Hazaro Saal' programme held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, a splendid event titled "Tum Jeeo Hazaro Saal... poetry Dialogue" was held to commemorate the birthdays of shining stars in literature, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui and Mahmood Sham.

The event took place at the Haseena Moin Hall of ACP.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Mahmood Sham, Khalid Moeen, and Shama Afroz expressed their thoughts.

The Minister cut the birthday cake for Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui and Mahmood Sham.

A large number of people with connections to literature and arts participated in the event, while the duties of the moderator were fulfilled by Hina Ambreen.

During the event, the minister remarked that Pirzada Qasim and Mahmood Sham played vital roles in the welfare and enhancing ethical values of the society.

He emphasized that the ACP is an institution for writers and poets.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Minority Haseena Moin Event

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Pe ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

17 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

17 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

17 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

17 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

17 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

17 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan