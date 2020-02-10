Tunisia keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:37 PM

The Ambassador of Tunisia, Borhene El Kamel, said that his country is keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have great potential to do trade in many items

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) ,The Ambassador of Tunisia, Borhene El Kamel, said that his country is keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have great potential to do trade in many items.He was addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

He said that private sectors of both countries should accelerate efforts to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation. He said that Tunisia enjoyed strategic location and was a gateway for Pakistan to enter big African and European markets.The Envoy said that Tunisia's 80% trade was with European Union and Pakistani investors have good potential to set up JVs in Tunisia to promote exports with Africa and EU.

He said the future was of African continent and Pakistan should develop strong business linkages with Tunisia to capture better market share in African region. He said that Tunisia has good experience and expertise in agriculture, textiles and tourism and Pakistan could benefit from its experience to promote its economy.

He assured that he would cooperate with CCI in further enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.Speaking at the occasion, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, said that Pakistan and Tunisia enjoyed good political relations that should be transformed into growing trade relations.

He said both countries should focus on frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation. He said that many Pakistani products including textiles, surgical instruments, sports goods, fruits could find good market in Tunisia and stressed that it should import these products from Pakistan.

He said that current government was focusing on promoting tourism and Tunisian investors should explore investment and joint ventures in tourism, CPEC and other sectors in Pakistan.

