Tunisia Opens Consulate To Promote Of Pak-Africa Trade

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Tunisia has opened its honorary consulate here in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the aim to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and African countries.

"We have set up consulate and started operation in Peshawar with a vision of tapping the potential of trade and commerce offered by Tunisia which serves as gateway to African as well as European countries," Ammad Rasheed, Honorary Consul General of Tunisia announced here on Wednesday.

Taking to a group of journalists at a reception he hosted, Ammad Rasheed said that Tunisia has a great potential of trade due to its geographical location.

"The country serves as bridge between Europe and African belt and thus offers a golden opportunity of trade and commerce which he wanted to highlight," Ammad told newsmen.

"By focusing on Tunisia, Pakistani businessmen can tap both the markets of Europe and African countries." "Majority of tourists visiting Tunisia are from Europe and by supplying products in Tunisia markets, Pakistan businessmen can also expand business to European counties," he opined.

"This country has not been explored by Pakistani businessmen and is like an untouched market of African belt," he remarked.

Ammad Rasheed said," Tourism, sports goods, gemstone and olive oil production can be enhanced through bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tunisia.

Honorary Counsel General said,"He is also working on taking a delegation of businessmen of Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular to Tunisia for their awareness about the opportunities in which trade can be started between both the countries. " "Similarly, at the honorary consulate in Peshawar, printed material about trade opportunities in Tunisia will be displayed for the information of businessmen of the region." He said," We can also benefit from speciality of Tunisia in olive production and promote plantation of trees and its business in our country." "Similarly, the sports goods of Pakistan and gemstone can get a very good response from Tunisia if proper measures are taken for its promotion and trade," he continued.

Ammad said,"In the prevailing situation of economic recession, businessmen have to focus on search for new markets and in this regard Tunisia is a very good opportunity where trade does not requires as much strict SOPs as are in vogue in Europe and other regions.""The honorary consulate of Tunisia is also opened in Lahore recently while the same is performing in Karachi for the last several years,"he informed.

