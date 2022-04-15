UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Envoy Calls On COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

Ambassador of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel Friday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel Friday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly and historic relations with Tunisia. "And we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests", he added.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tunisia All

Recent Stories

Japan's 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record L ..

Japan's 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record Low in 30 Years - Environment M ..

1 minute ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 minute ago
 Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending rel ..

Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people: Ahsan

2 minutes ago
 Step mother kills daughter

Step mother kills daughter

2 minutes ago
 First Flight With New US Military Aid for Ukraine ..

First Flight With New US Military Aid for Ukraine to Arrive Within 24 Hours - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Mother of nation Bilquis Edhi transcends to her et ..

Mother of nation Bilquis Edhi transcends to her eternal abode

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.