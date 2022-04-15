Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

Ambassador of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel Friday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel Friday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly and historic relations with Tunisia. "And we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests", he added.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.