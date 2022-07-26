UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Honorary Consuls General Call On Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Tunisian honorary consuls general call on Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Tunisian honorary consuls general to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mohammad Hameed and Ammad Rasheed, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor's House, here on Tuesday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, trade and tourism.

The governor said Pakistan valued its relations with Tunisia and was keen to further develop cooperation with it in various fields including education and tourism. He stressed the need to enhance student exchange between the two countries.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said there was also a need to strengthen people-to-people contacts between Tunisia and Pakistan, adding that the export of olives to Tunisian markets can be increased.

Tunisian Honorary Consul General to KP Ammad Rasheed said there were vast opportunities for Pakistani businessmen to export olives and other products to Tunisia, adding that Pakistan was a member of the International Olive Council.

Honorary CG to Punjab Mohammad Hameed said Tunisia cultivates olives on a large scale.

The Tunisian CGs also presented a commemorative shield to Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

