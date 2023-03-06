UrduPoint.com

Tunisia's Honorary CG Visits China Window, Terms CPEC 'very Important' Project

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Tunisia's honorary CG visits China Window, terms CPEC 'very important' project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Honorary Consul General of Tunisia for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ammad Rasheed has said that the Pakistan-China friendship is getting stronger with each passing day and CPEC will prove to be a very important project for strengthening Pakistan's economy.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar.

Ammad Rasheed, who has also been the senior vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar, visited various galleries of the Chinese Cultural Center, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guest book.

On this occasion, he said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had seen a very difficult time during terrorism and now they believe that the economy of the province will develop after the investment by the brotherly neighbouring country China in Pakistan, especially in KP.

Ammad Rasheed said that Pakistan was facing economic challenges in the present era, to overcome which it can learn from China's economic development.

He also described the establishment of China Window in Peshawar as an "important step" towards solidifying the friendship between the two countries. Rasheed said that where people get the opportunity to have fun in China Window, they also learn about their brotherly neighbouring country China.

